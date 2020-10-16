Honeywell & Vertiv partner to create integrated solutions to optimise data centre sustainability

Read Article

Data centres help enable the online applications that people depend on for work, entertainment and communications, but they require significant power to move information around the world. Two industry leaders have announced a collaboration to create more sustainable and efficient data centre operations.

Honeywell, a global leader in connected buildings, and Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will work together to create integrated solutions to optimise data centre sustainability, resiliency and operational performance. These solutions are expected to be available in 2020.

The partnership builds on Honeywell’s industry-leading building management systems (BMS), operational software, and safety and security products along with Vertiv’s uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power distribution, thermal management, infrastructure monitoring and modular solutions to enable operators of hyperscale, large enterprise, co-location and edge data centres to integrate multiple domains of data within a data centre. The companies will leverage building-operations data to drive optimisation of operations, reducing energy use and costs while improving data centre performance and sustainability.

“Data centres face similar challenges as other buildings that have disparate systems that were not designed to work together, but they experience these challenges on a greater scale,” said Vimal Kapur, president and CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies. “We look forward to collaborating with Vertiv to offer integrated solutions that make it easier for data centre operators to distill the mountains of data they pull from their equipment into actions that create more efficient and environmentally friendly operations.”

“Business continuity is more critical than ever, with more people working, learning and connecting remotely, driving a simultaneous explosion in data and demand for new data centres. There is need and opportunity for data centers to be more efficient, reliable and sustainable,” said Rob Johnson, CEO, Vertiv. “Our collaboration with Honeywell will help us to collectively better serve our data centre customers. Our offerings complement each other to provide greater value to data centre operators,” he said.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]