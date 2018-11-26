Motilal Oswal implements unified security platform

Trend Micro Incorporate, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, now provides comprehensive protection to Motilal Oswal’s endpoints, network, and servers via one unified platform. The cybersecurity solutions securing Motilal Oswal include Trend Micro Apex One for endpoints, Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector for network, and Trend Micro Deep Security with anti-malware and intrusion prevention modules for servers.

Motilal Oswal is one of India’s leading financial services companies. With more than 2,200 branches in 500 Indian cities serving more than ten million customers, Motilal Oswal needed solutions that could provide comprehensive security without further complicating its IT environment.

The company first deployed Trend Micro’s Apex One endpoint security suite; then expanded the deal to include security solutions for its network and servers. Trend Micro Apex One protects the endpoints from unwanted and unknown applications. Trend Micro Deep Security provides emergency virtual patching to safeguard the servers from zero-day malware, network-based attacks, and operational impact from resource inefficiencies. Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector provides comprehensive threat detection and 360-degree visibility into the network, by monitoring all ports and protocols to identify attacks.

As a result, Motilal Oswal is able to monitor lateral movement within its network, reduce unscheduled downtimes, gain greater visibility into its IT assets, and decrease the time needed for security operations through one single-window management.

Nilesh Jain, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro said, “Motilal Oswal’s all-inclusive deployment of our security solutions allows the company to achieve what we call connected threat defense, an integrated and layered approach to cybersecurity that gives enterprises better control over their IT environment.”

“Trend Micro’s solutions enable us to offer our customers a truly secure environment that doesn’t compromise on performance. Our organization has benefited immensely from the reduced downtimes and real-time protection from threats,” said Pankaj Purohit, CIO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Amit Ghodekar, CSO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “One of the reasons we selected Trend Micro solutions over other vendors’ is for their unique virtual patching capabilities. Virtual patching shields our systems from zero-day vulnerabilities until a patch becomes available.”

Vijendra Katiyar, National Sales Manager, Trend Micro said, “Trend Micro’s robust security solutions have increased operational performance and provided Motilal Oswal enhanced protection against threats.”

“We gained an excellent solution in Trend Micro’s comprehensive security suite. The main benefits of improved protection and enhanced visibility, without compromising on performance enabled us to gain a safe environment within a cost-effective budget,” said Sehul Shaht, VP – IT Infrastructure Motilal Oswal Financial Services.