Snowflake Partners with Genxlead to Enhance Performance and Service Delivery for Clients

Read Article

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced a partnership with Chennai-based interactive marketing company, Genxlead. Under the new partnership, Genxlead will utilise Snowflake’s Cloud Data Platform to achieve real-time insights into each clients’ campaign performance and be their trusted partner in optimising for success.

As an advanced advertising startup with 200 employees, Genxlead started their business ten years ago with the focus on providing digital marketing and email marketing consultancy services to clients. They then introduced e-commerce to their portfolio five years ago to which they have seen resounding success.

To keep up with the large volumes of data across their growing portfolio, Genxlead needed a data platform that could cater to market dynamics and provide the scalability necessary to deliver real-time analysis of campaigns and recommendations. Genxlead eventually selected Snowflake over three other vendors due to its simplicity yet ability to achieve the performance that they desired.

“We want a fuss-free data platform that is efficient, secure and easy to manage, and Snowflake lives up to our expectations in all these aspects. In fact, the migration to Snowflake took only 15 days as it runs completely on SQL and could be managed by my team without the need for additional expertise,” said Madhan Kumar Ramachandran, Co-Founder of Genxlead. “My team is now able to access information in seconds as compared to an hour in the past, and as a result we have seen operational efficiency increase by 40 percent.”

Madhan, who also runs Shyaway.com, a leading online lingerie brand and the e-commerce arm of Genxlead, fully understands the competitiveness of the e-commerce market and how sophisticated data analytics can yield significant savings in the digital marketing spend. With up-to-date behavioral data, Snowflake empowers teams to better deliver customer excellence, enhance e-commerce service delivery, and expand business operations.

“With Snowflake, we are now able to analyse the behavioral segments of our users. Our marketers can target specific audiences with greater precision and improve returns on advertising spend,” said Madhan. “We drive customer success and analyse new product requirements without the need to do so manually, all while reducing costs.”

With Snowflake’s pay-per-use model and cloud-built architecture, it not only provides affordability and flexibility for Genxlead but also helps in reducing costs as they do not need to spend additional budget on backup and recovery.

“The ability to scale and respond to market dynamics on the fly is of utmost importance to Genxlead. Snowflake’s Cloud Data Platform has made this possible by enabling Genxlead to work with vast volumes of data in time-critical environments. We are extremely excited to be working with such an innovative organisation in supporting them to be a trusted partner for their customers,” said Vimal Venkatram, Snowflake’s Country Manager for India.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]