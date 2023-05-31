Tech Mahindra ties up with Bank of Baroda to deploy digital solutions to enhance customer experience

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced its partnership with Bank of Baroda, to deploy digital solutions to enhance customer experience. As a part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra has set up a first-of-its-kind Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the bank’s Contact Centre to equip them with new-age solutions to meet dynamic customer requirements.

The partnership is aimed at digitally enhancing the operations of Bank of Baroda through the deployment of multiple digital solutions in a single model at Contact Centre. As a part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide its technical and software capabilities to digitalize operations at Contact Centre through solutions like speech analytics, quality monitoring tool, knowledge management portal, conversational Interactive Voice Response (IVR), BOT based training tools, among others.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Technology has the power to profoundly transform the banking sector and enhance customer experiences by altering traditional banking processes. Our partnership with Bank of Baroda is another step towards empowering the banking sector with new-age technologies and digital solutions. Through our first-of-its-kind Centre of Excellence, we will aim to extensively deploy digital solutions to help Bank of Baroda achieve greater operational efficiency and provide improved services to their end customer. This partnership is yet another landmark in Tech Mahindra’s journey towards becoming a partner of choice for the Indian banking industry.”

Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra will leverage its world-leading network and infrastructure capabilities along with its foundational technological capabilities including pervasive Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, 5G, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) to transform customer experience and deliver real business outcomes.

Dinesh Pant, CGM, Bank of Baroda, said, “Our partnership with Tech Mahindra is a major step forward in ensuring greater operational efficiency and providing immersive experiences to our customers through the deployment of digital solutions across India. Tech Mahindra’s Center of Excellence will help modernize our non-core operations as we march forward in our digital transformation journey.”

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive business transformation. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of its customers.