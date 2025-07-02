Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  BFSI Tech Conclave  »  Gautam Rege, CEO/Director, Josh Software Private Limited

Gautam Rege, CEO/Director, Josh Software Private Limited

BFSI Tech Conclave 2025 | 14th June 2025 | Goa

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 6

Speaker in this video:
Gautam Rege, CEO/Director, Josh Software Private Limited

Topic:Innovation Unlocked: Balancing Enterprise Resilience with AI-Powered Productivity

Key Highlights:
[1] As enterprise software vendors gain unprecedented control over pricing and access, organisations face growing dependency risks, prompting a shift towards self-managed systems and modular layers that preserve agility and operational freedom.

[2] Strategic flexibility emerges as a vital enterprise capability, allowing organisations to adapt to change on their own terms while maintaining control over user experiences, system integrations, and deployment timelines.

[3] The convergence of AI and open-source tooling redefines productivity by empowering teams to build, deploy and iterate at pace without sacrificing customisation, compliance, or long-term stability.

[4] With the rise of intelligent agents and autonomous systems, security strategies must evolve to address non-human interfaces, using AI-powered monitoring and analytics to detect and neutralise threats in real time.

[5] True enterprise resilience lies not in relentless acceleration, but in the ability to set and sustain the right pace by balancing innovation with governance, speed with stability, and technology with intent.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image