Speaker in this video:

Siddharth Mehta, Director – Data Centre, JLL India

Topic: The AI Revolution: India’s Rise as Enterprise Innovation Hub

Key Highlights:

[1] The AI ecosystem in India is lagging behind but progressing, with only about 145 startups raising around 1.5 billion dollars.

[2] The government made a massive bet on the generative AI mission to reduce GPU compute costs and organise local datasets for culturally fit AI models.

[3] India has roughly one gigawatt of commercial data centre capacity, but AI ready capacity to host power hungry GPUs is low.

[4] India has lowest network costs globally but only 17 submarine cables, and about 10 will reach end of life in five years, highlighting the need for better network investment.

[5] Attractive land and power prices, relatively lower build costs and strong commitment to renewable power can propel India to be a global AI hub.

[6] AI infrastructure faces cost pressures from hardware monopolies, regulatory complexities, and geopolitical trade restrictions.

[7] India has right mix – Cost Arbitrage, Scalability, Low Network Costs, and above all Talent to be a Global AI Hub.