Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Data Center & Infrastructure Summit  »  Siddharth Mehta, Director – Data Centre, JLL India

Siddharth Mehta, Director – Data Centre, JLL India

Data Center & Infrastructure Summit | 12 September 2025 | Mumbai

Data Center & Infrastructure SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Speaker in this video:
Siddharth Mehta, Director – Data Centre, JLL India

Topic: The AI Revolution: India’s Rise as Enterprise Innovation Hub

Key Highlights:
[1] The AI ecosystem in India is lagging behind but progressing, with only about 145 startups raising around 1.5 billion dollars.

[2] The government made a massive bet on the generative AI mission to reduce GPU compute costs and organise local datasets for culturally fit AI models.

[3] India has roughly one gigawatt of commercial data centre capacity, but AI ready capacity to host power hungry GPUs is low.

[4] India has lowest network costs globally but only 17 submarine cables, and about 10 will reach end of life in five years, highlighting the need for better network investment.

[5] Attractive land and power prices, relatively lower build costs and strong commitment to renewable power can propel India to be a global AI hub.

[6] AI infrastructure faces cost pressures from hardware monopolies, regulatory complexities, and geopolitical trade restrictions.

[7] India has right mix – Cost Arbitrage, Scalability, Low Network Costs, and above all Talent to be a Global AI Hub.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image