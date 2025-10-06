Speaker in this video:

Jitesh Karlekar, Director Research – Data Centre (APAC), JLL India

Topic: The Great Digital Awakening: A Vision for Tomorrow’s India

Key Highlights:

[1] In adversity, it brings out the best in a person. Like Karna’s situation in the Mahabharata, India is also in a similar position, thriving despite constraints and now advancing on all fronts.

[2] India is the country that produces the largest amount of data. The day we are able to harness this data for our own usage and benefit will be the day India truly begins to see progress.

[3] Just as the network of roads and bridges drove the last two decades of growth in India, the next wave will be powered by data centres.

[4] We have the data, we have the brains, and now we must innovate. It is time to create our own digital world.

[5] Building infrastructure in tier 2 and tier 3 cities will be a game-changer for the Indian economy, and this, I believe, is the way forward for our growth.