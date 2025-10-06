Express Computer

Panel Discussion: Sustainability Champions – Best Practices for Striving a Balance Between Technological Innovation & Energy Equation

Data Center & Infrastructure Summit | 12 September 2025 | Mumbai

Panellists in this video:
+ Udit Pahwa, Chief Information Officer, Blue Star Ltd.
+ Ajit Awasare, AVP & Head Operations & Technology, Godrej Infotech Ltd.
+ Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead- South Asia, Seagate
+ Akash Sinha, Lead – Private BFSI, Data Center Business, Sify
+ Nivedan Prakash, Dy. Associate Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Udit Pahwa, CIO, Blue Star Limited:
+ Sustainability is not just about energy consumption, it’s also about extending life, reusing, recycling and even a six-month extension of hardware life makes a difference.

[2] Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate:
+ Sustainability, inclusion, and innovation are a consistent thought process at Seagate, where even 23% of materials in our drives are from recycled sources.

[3] Ajit Awasare, AVP & Head – Operations & Technology, Godrej Infotech:
+ Sustainability and innovation are often at odds, but the balance lies in continuous re-evaluation of efficiency and equipment lifecycle.

[4] Akash Sinha, Lead – Private BFSI Data Center Business, Sify:
+ The most low-hanging fruit is renewable energy, but optimizing cooling and pushing vendors on sustainability practices are equally critical steps we are taking.

