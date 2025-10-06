Panel Discussion: Sustainability Champions – Best Practices for Striving a Balance Between Technological Innovation & Energy Equation

Panellists in this video:

+ Udit Pahwa, Chief Information Officer, Blue Star Ltd.

+ Ajit Awasare, AVP & Head Operations & Technology, Godrej Infotech Ltd.

+ Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead- South Asia, Seagate

+ Akash Sinha, Lead – Private BFSI, Data Center Business, Sify

+ Nivedan Prakash, Dy. Associate Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Udit Pahwa, CIO, Blue Star Limited:

+ Sustainability is not just about energy consumption, it’s also about extending life, reusing, recycling and even a six-month extension of hardware life makes a difference.

[2] Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate:

+ Sustainability, inclusion, and innovation are a consistent thought process at Seagate, where even 23% of materials in our drives are from recycled sources.

[3] Ajit Awasare, AVP & Head – Operations & Technology, Godrej Infotech:

+ Sustainability and innovation are often at odds, but the balance lies in continuous re-evaluation of efficiency and equipment lifecycle.

[4] Akash Sinha, Lead – Private BFSI Data Center Business, Sify:

+ The most low-hanging fruit is renewable energy, but optimizing cooling and pushing vendors on sustainability practices are equally critical steps we are taking.