In this video:

Jagat Ram, Head – Datacenter Operation and Delivery, Larsen and Toubro

Topic: Data Centers – The Pillars of Autonomy, Resilience & Innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] Data Center autonomy is basically our phased transformation from manual to semi automated operations, self optimising systems, self healing systems, and AI driven ecosystems.

[2] Business processes, operational layers, and infrastructure are the three core areas where we can drive meaningful automation today.

[3] Digital twins are very important as they create a mirror image of your infrastructure and simulate what can go wrong, so you can proactively correct it.

[4] To build an autonomous data centre, the first step is to assess the current state whether you want to optimise uptime, resilience, energy usage, or reduce workforce dependency.

[5] AI based systems can dynamically adjust airflow, humidity, and temperature, automating cooling and backup operations to improve efficiency and resilience.