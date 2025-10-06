Panel Discussion: From Outages to Attacks – Designing Security-First Disaster Recovery Strategies

Panellists in this video:

+ Sunil Nair, Head – IT Infrastructure & Information Security, Aster DM Healthcare

+ S N Shrivastava, Additional General Manager – Digital Transformation Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Sunil Nair, Head of IT Infrastructure and Information Security, Aster DM Healthcare:

+ The first step in building a security first disaster recovery strategy is to discover, classify, and then protect your data because unless you know what data you have, you cannot safeguard it.

[2] S N Shrivastava, AGM, Digital Transformation Group, BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited):

+ Cybersecurity and disaster recovery were once treated as separate domains but today, they must be merged into a single enterprise risk strategy to ensure true resilience.