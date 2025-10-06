Panel Discussion: From Outages to Attacks – Designing Security-First Disaster Recovery Strategies
Data Center & Infrastructure Summit | 12 September 2025 | Mumbai
Panellists in this video:
+ Sunil Nair, Head – IT Infrastructure & Information Security, Aster DM Healthcare
+ S N Shrivastava, Additional General Manager – Digital Transformation Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Sunil Nair, Head of IT Infrastructure and Information Security, Aster DM Healthcare:
+ The first step in building a security first disaster recovery strategy is to discover, classify, and then protect your data because unless you know what data you have, you cannot safeguard it.
[2] S N Shrivastava, AGM, Digital Transformation Group, BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited):
+ Cybersecurity and disaster recovery were once treated as separate domains but today, they must be merged into a single enterprise risk strategy to ensure true resilience.