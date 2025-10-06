Express Computer

Vinay HP, Director – IT Business Unit, Rittal

Data Center & Infrastructure Summit | 12 September 2025 | Mumbai

By Express Computer
Vinay HP, Director – IT Business Unit, Rittal

Topic: Empowering customers to build scalable & resilient Data Center infrastructure for their Digital Initiatives

Key Highlights:
[1] AI workloads require high-density cooling solutions, so we’ve developed infrastructure like rear door heat exchangers that can handle 30 to 70 kilowatts per rack and Liquid cooling solutions like CDU @ 1MW capacity.

[2] For on-premise enterprise data centres, we offer scalable solutions ranging from 3 to 50 kilowatts per rack, making us a one-stop provider for long-term growth.

[3] We have already implemented 120 edge data centres across the country for the Government of India, including remote and island regions, proving our national reach.

[4] Being OCP-compliant, we support open compute platforms used by major companies like Meta and can deliver integrated, end-to-end data centre infrastructure.

[5] Our capability includes full turnkey project right from designs, product supplies to project completion ensuring seamless deployment of Datacenters.

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

