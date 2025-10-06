Speaker in this video:

Vinay HP, Director – IT Business Unit, Rittal

Topic: Empowering customers to build scalable & resilient Data Center infrastructure for their Digital Initiatives

Key Highlights:

[1] AI workloads require high-density cooling solutions, so we’ve developed infrastructure like rear door heat exchangers that can handle 30 to 70 kilowatts per rack and Liquid cooling solutions like CDU @ 1MW capacity.

[2] For on-premise enterprise data centres, we offer scalable solutions ranging from 3 to 50 kilowatts per rack, making us a one-stop provider for long-term growth.

[3] We have already implemented 120 edge data centres across the country for the Government of India, including remote and island regions, proving our national reach.

[4] Being OCP-compliant, we support open compute platforms used by major companies like Meta and can deliver integrated, end-to-end data centre infrastructure.

[5] Our capability includes full turnkey project right from designs, product supplies to project completion ensuring seamless deployment of Datacenters.