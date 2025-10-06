Panel Discussion: Fueling the Digital Age: Why Data Centers Are India’s New Powerhouses

Panellists in this video:

+ Benjamin Issac, Senior Director – Markets, JLL (Moderator)

+ Rupesh K Shah, ED – IT, HUDCO

+ Anil Tembe, CGM – IT (Infra & PE), State Bank of India

+ Prakash Gupta, Data Centers Lead, HDFC Securities Ltd.

+ Nitin Kamble, Senior Director, IT Infrastructure Technology, Piramal Enterprises Limited

+ Rohith Chintawar, Chief Digital Officer, H & R Johnson (India) – Prism Johnson Group

+ Ranish Jaiswal, CEO West, Sify Technologies Limited

Key Highlights:

[1] Benjamin Issac, Senior Director – Markets, JLL (Moderator):

+ As digitalisation deepens across sectors, the role of data centres has evolved from being a support system to becoming the very foundation of business continuity and innovation.

[2] Rupesh K Shah, ED – IT, HUDCO:

+ The biggest challenge today is not just building a data centre but maintaining and upgrading it to meet AI readiness especially in the face of rising costs and limited skilled manpower.

[3] Anil Tembe, Chief General Manager, IT (Infra and PE), State Bank of India:

+ In just five years, SBI’s digital transformation has scaled to process 400 million UPI transactions daily an evolution that required deep reengineering across data centres, applications, and security architecture.

[4] Prakash Gupta, Data Centers Lead, HDFC Securities:

+ Real time transaction reliability in BFSI hinges on robust data centre infrastructure that guarantees high availability, security, and fraud detection through AI enabled systems.

[5] Nitin Kamble, Senior Director, IT Infrastructure Technology, Piramal Enterprises Limited:

+ As enterprises scale, hybrid models become essential blending cloud native agility with colocation efficiency especially as AI workloads demand localised high performance infrastructure.

[6] Rohith Chintawar, CDO, H & R Johnson (India), Prism Johnson Group:

+ We adopted a cloud first strategy to enable AI driven insights across our supply chain but low latency, security, and scale remain critical for success in an increasingly data intensive industry.

[7] Ranish Jaiswal, Chief Executive Officer, West, Sify Technologies:

+ AI workloads are redefining data centre architecture from liquid cooling and direct to chip systems to edge deployments in tier 2 cities this is the era of specialised AI ready infrastructure.