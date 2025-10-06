Panel Discussion: Fueling the Digital Age: Why Data Centers Are India’s New Powerhouses
Data Center & Infrastructure Summit | 12 September 2025 | Mumbai
Panellists in this video:
+ Benjamin Issac, Senior Director – Markets, JLL (Moderator)
+ Rupesh K Shah, ED – IT, HUDCO
+ Anil Tembe, CGM – IT (Infra & PE), State Bank of India
+ Prakash Gupta, Data Centers Lead, HDFC Securities Ltd.
+ Nitin Kamble, Senior Director, IT Infrastructure Technology, Piramal Enterprises Limited
+ Rohith Chintawar, Chief Digital Officer, H & R Johnson (India) – Prism Johnson Group
+ Ranish Jaiswal, CEO West, Sify Technologies Limited
Key Highlights:
[1] Benjamin Issac, Senior Director – Markets, JLL (Moderator):
+ As digitalisation deepens across sectors, the role of data centres has evolved from being a support system to becoming the very foundation of business continuity and innovation.
[2] Rupesh K Shah, ED – IT, HUDCO:
+ The biggest challenge today is not just building a data centre but maintaining and upgrading it to meet AI readiness especially in the face of rising costs and limited skilled manpower.
[3] Anil Tembe, Chief General Manager, IT (Infra and PE), State Bank of India:
+ In just five years, SBI’s digital transformation has scaled to process 400 million UPI transactions daily an evolution that required deep reengineering across data centres, applications, and security architecture.
[4] Prakash Gupta, Data Centers Lead, HDFC Securities:
+ Real time transaction reliability in BFSI hinges on robust data centre infrastructure that guarantees high availability, security, and fraud detection through AI enabled systems.
[5] Nitin Kamble, Senior Director, IT Infrastructure Technology, Piramal Enterprises Limited:
+ As enterprises scale, hybrid models become essential blending cloud native agility with colocation efficiency especially as AI workloads demand localised high performance infrastructure.
[6] Rohith Chintawar, CDO, H & R Johnson (India), Prism Johnson Group:
+ We adopted a cloud first strategy to enable AI driven insights across our supply chain but low latency, security, and scale remain critical for success in an increasingly data intensive industry.
[7] Ranish Jaiswal, Chief Executive Officer, West, Sify Technologies:
+ AI workloads are redefining data centre architecture from liquid cooling and direct to chip systems to edge deployments in tier 2 cities this is the era of specialised AI ready infrastructure.