Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Data Center & Infrastructure Summit  »  Panel Discussion: Fueling the Digital Age: Why Data Centers Are India’s New Powerhouses

Panel Discussion: Fueling the Digital Age: Why Data Centers Are India’s New Powerhouses

Data Center & Infrastructure Summit | 12 September 2025 | Mumbai

Data Center & Infrastructure SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 2

Panellists in this video:
+ Benjamin Issac, Senior Director – Markets, JLL (Moderator)
+ Rupesh K Shah, ED – IT, HUDCO
+ Anil Tembe, CGM – IT (Infra & PE), State Bank of India
+ Prakash Gupta, Data Centers Lead, HDFC Securities Ltd.
+ Nitin Kamble, Senior Director, IT Infrastructure Technology, Piramal Enterprises Limited
+ Rohith Chintawar, Chief Digital Officer, H & R Johnson (India) – Prism Johnson Group
+ Ranish Jaiswal, CEO West, Sify Technologies Limited

Key Highlights:
[1] Benjamin Issac, Senior Director – Markets, JLL (Moderator):
+ As digitalisation deepens across sectors, the role of data centres has evolved from being a support system to becoming the very foundation of business continuity and innovation.

[2] Rupesh K Shah, ED – IT, HUDCO:
+ The biggest challenge today is not just building a data centre but maintaining and upgrading it to meet AI readiness especially in the face of rising costs and limited skilled manpower.

[3] Anil Tembe, Chief General Manager, IT (Infra and PE), State Bank of India:
+ In just five years, SBI’s digital transformation has scaled to process 400 million UPI transactions daily an evolution that required deep reengineering across data centres, applications, and security architecture.

[4] Prakash Gupta, Data Centers Lead, HDFC Securities:
+ Real time transaction reliability in BFSI hinges on robust data centre infrastructure that guarantees high availability, security, and fraud detection through AI enabled systems.

[5] Nitin Kamble, Senior Director, IT Infrastructure Technology, Piramal Enterprises Limited:
+ As enterprises scale, hybrid models become essential blending cloud native agility with colocation efficiency especially as AI workloads demand localised high performance infrastructure.

[6] Rohith Chintawar, CDO, H & R Johnson (India), Prism Johnson Group:
+ We adopted a cloud first strategy to enable AI driven insights across our supply chain but low latency, security, and scale remain critical for success in an increasingly data intensive industry.

[7] Ranish Jaiswal, Chief Executive Officer, West, Sify Technologies:
+ AI workloads are redefining data centre architecture from liquid cooling and direct to chip systems to edge deployments in tier 2 cities this is the era of specialised AI ready infrastructure.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image