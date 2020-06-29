Express Computer


Manpreet Ahluwalia & Limton Xavier, Western Digital | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

By Express Computer
Key Highlights:

  • Western Digital and its subsidiaries have an history of innovation
  • In 2013, we became the first company to introduce helium HDD
  • Our storage and camera products are ideal fit for educational institutions
  • With universities using open source solutions, our offerings can provide scalability and reduced costs
  • The education sector is an important area of focus for Western Digital

Express Computer

