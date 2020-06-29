Prof. Pradeep Pendse, Welingkar Institute of Management | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week
Key Highlights:
- WeSchool has delivered over 450 lectures online during the lockdown
- The last two months were about experiments, but now we need to master the new approach
- AR and VR content, and 3D tools can be leveraged to provide immersive experiences
- SaaS solutions can be leveraged for domain specific training
- A huge amount of #analytics is required at backend for monitoring student activities and progress
