Prof. Pradeep Pendse, Welingkar Institute of Management | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Key Highlights:

  • WeSchool has delivered over 450 lectures online during the lockdown
  • The last two months were about experiments, but now we need to master the new approach
  • AR and VR content, and 3D tools can be leveraged to provide immersive experiences
  • SaaS solutions can be leveraged for domain specific training
  • A huge amount of #analytics is required at backend for monitoring student activities and progress

