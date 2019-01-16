Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

EC Buzz | Find out some of the novel products launched at CES 2019

From Disappearing TVs to AI toothbrush, find out the novel products launched at CES 2019

  • LG unveils a “rollable” TV _ a 65-inch screen that can roll down and disappear into its base with the press of a button
  • Daimler unveils a new self-driving truck and Bosch and May Mobility separately unveiled their concepts for a driverless shuttle bus
  • Procter & Gamble shows off heated razors and a toothbrush that uses artificial intelligence
  • Japan’s Mui Lab introduces an internet-connected wall panel made of sycamore wood that you can touch to send messages, check the weather or control other home devices
  • Hyundai showcases ‘Walking Car’ concept – a car that is designed for climbing over tough terrains

