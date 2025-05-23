Ashutosh Sharma, VP & Research Director, Forrester
Elevate AI Summit 2025 | 8th May 2025 | Virtual Conference
In this video:
Topic: Future of Work: Preparing Workforces for an AI-driven Shift to Knowledge-driven Roles
Key Highlights:
[1] AI is transforming enterprises by automating tasks, enhancing decision-making, and driving innovation.
[2] It’s reshaping industries with personalized customer experiences and improved resource allocation.
[3] However, AI’s rapid growth brings risks like errors, biases, and operational failures.
[4] The rise of generative AI offers new possibilities, but also presents challenges in data quality and integration.
[5] AI drives transformation, but its full potential is realized only when risks are managed and strategically integrated.