Sumeet Aggarwal, CTO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company
Key Highlights:
Topic: Reimagining Health Insurance: How ManipalCigna is Embracing Innovation Through AI, Automation, and Digital Ecosystem
Key Highlights:
[1] The future of insurance lies in offering seamless digital experiences for customers.
[2] Chatbots, mobile apps, and AI are transforming how we interact and service policyholders.
[3] It’s about delivering personalized, real-time solutions based on deep customer insights.
[4] Empowering customers with self-service tools is a key focus in today’s tech-driven insurance landscape.
[5] AI, RPA, and a 360-degree customer view are revolutionizing personalized insurance experiences.