Shankar Rao, CIO & CTO, Bosch India
In this video:
Topic: Building Smarter Industries – Leveraging AI, Cloud, and IoT for Scalable Transformation
Key Highlights:
[1] The CIO’s role has evolved from back-office operations to enabling business growth and strategy.
[2] There’s a growing focus on leveraging data and AI to drive insights and decision-making.
[3] Experience is now key—be it for employees, customers, or suppliers.
[4] CIOs are expected to lead digital transformation, not just improve efficiency.
[5] Today’s CIOs are central to driving innovation, growth, and seamless digital experiences across the enterprise.