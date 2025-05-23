Sumit Srivastava, Director Solutions Engineering, CyberArk
Sumit Srivastava, Director Solutions Engineering, CyberArk
Topic: Cyber Security of AI, by AI for AI
Key Highlights:
[1] AI is transforming how we live, work, and interact — from Alexa to ChatGPT.
[2] With great power comes great risk: AI-driven threats like data poisoning and phishing are rising.
[3] A recent survey revealed 96% expect negative impacts from GenAI.
[4] AI’s unmatched speed and scale make it vital for cybersecurity defense.
[5] The key lies in understanding AI’s potential — and its pitfalls.