In this video:

Sumit Srivastava, Director Solutions Engineering, CyberArk

Topic: Cyber Security of AI, by AI for AI

Key Highlights:

[1] AI is transforming how we live, work, and interact — from Alexa to ChatGPT.

[2] With great power comes great risk: AI-driven threats like data poisoning and phishing are rising.

[3] A recent survey revealed 96% expect negative impacts from GenAI.

[4] AI’s unmatched speed and scale make it vital for cybersecurity defense.

[5] The key lies in understanding AI’s potential — and its pitfalls.