Exclusive Video Interview with Shri V. Srinivas, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan

Digital governance is entering a new phase. While the past decade focused on digitising public services and expanding citizen access, the next phase is being shaped by Artificial Intelligence, Digital Public Infrastructure, cybersecurity, data governance and the need to build more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric institutions. As governments increasingly rely on technology to deliver public services, the challenge is no longer merely adopting digital tools, but ensuring that they lead to better governance and improved outcomes for citizens.

In this exclusive interview, Shri V. Srinivas, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, reflects on India’s digital transformation journey and the evolving role of technology in public administration. Drawing on his experience as former Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India, he discusses how digital initiatives have transformed governance, the lessons learned from the National Conference on e-Governance, and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

The conversation explores a wide range of issues, including Rajasthan’s digital governance initiatives, the growing role of Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, data governance, sustainable digital infrastructure, administrative reforms and digital inclusion. Throughout the discussion, Shri Srinivas emphasises that technology is not an end in itself but a means to make government more transparent, responsive, inclusive and effective in serving citizens.