Fireside Chat: The rise of West Bengal as an IT destination | Dr. Amit Mitra and Anant Goenka

Fireside Chat with Padma Shri, Eminent Economist, and Minister for Finance & Excise, Commerce & Industries, Govt. of West Bengal, Dr. Amit Mitra and Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group on Saturday, 1st December 2018 on topic: “The rise of West Bengal as an IT/ITES destination and digital capabilities hub, and the opportunities this presents enterprises”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com