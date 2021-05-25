Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Fireside Chat  »  Fireside Chat – Vijay Devnath, GM / I&S, MDMS & CISO, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)

Fireside Chat – Vijay Devnath, GM / I&S, MDMS & CISO, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)

07 April 2021 | Fireside Chat | Managing Cyber Security in the New Normal

Fireside ChatVideos
By CrowdStrike
0 12
Read Article

In this fireside chat video:
+ Vijay Devnath, GM / I&S, MDMS & CISO, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)
+ Vivek Srivastava, Regional Sales Director – India & SAARC Region, CrowdStrike
+ Vishwas Dass, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Topic: Managing Cyber Security in the New Normal


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

CrowdStrike
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image