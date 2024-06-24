In this video:

Abhishek Srivastav, Head of Enterprise CE Business, Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Topic: Innovating the era of Consumer Experiences

Key Highlights:

[1] We are the most integrated company, catering to the needs of every business and organization

[2] Customers are always at the epicenter of our innovations. Samsung Television has been the number one global brand for 18 consecutive years

[3] In the AI era, our televisions ensure the best sound and picture quality with the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor in Neo QLED, our latest launch. This processor upscales 4K images to 8K and, with AI Amplifier Pro, enhances volume by increasing dialogue clarity and background sound

[4] Our Samsung Frame Television offers 1,200+ artworks to display, transforming it into a painting

[5] The Samsung Corporate+ program is an exclusive platform for corporates that offers direct purchases, instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI, corporate discounts, and an automated process with just your corporate email id