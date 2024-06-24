Key Address: Rajesh Prasad, Director, Operations, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

In this video:

Key Address by Rajesh Prasad, Director, Operations, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

Topic: Sustainable Infrastructure: The Growth Story of RVNL

Key Highlights:

[1] Over the last 11 years, Rail Vikas Nigam has achieved a tenfold increase in turnover, establishing itself as a pioneer in turnkey projects and PPP models

[2] The company is executing metro projects in seven cities and employing AI for safety in bridge construction, including the upcoming Pamban Bridge

[3] The organisation has developed an Integrated Management System for ISO compliance and CADAT, showcasing a commitment to innovation and safety

[4] Further our digital initiatives include, deployment of CCTVs in coaches, locomotives, online monitoring of the rolling stock, rail fracture detection system, and more

[5] RVNL is leveraging Optical Fibre Based Distribution Acoustic System. Also, we will be installing Track Inspection and Monitoring System (TIMS) on existing OMS LHB coaches