Key Address: Rajesh Prasad, Director, Operations, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
PSE Summit 2024 | 15th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur
In this video:
Key Address by Rajesh Prasad, Director, Operations, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
Topic: Sustainable Infrastructure: The Growth Story of RVNL
Key Highlights:
[1] Over the last 11 years, Rail Vikas Nigam has achieved a tenfold increase in turnover, establishing itself as a pioneer in turnkey projects and PPP models
[2] The company is executing metro projects in seven cities and employing AI for safety in bridge construction, including the upcoming Pamban Bridge
[3] The organisation has developed an Integrated Management System for ISO compliance and CADAT, showcasing a commitment to innovation and safety
[4] Further our digital initiatives include, deployment of CCTVs in coaches, locomotives, online monitoring of the rolling stock, rail fracture detection system, and more
[5] RVNL is leveraging Optical Fibre Based Distribution Acoustic System. Also, we will be installing Track Inspection and Monitoring System (TIMS) on existing OMS LHB coaches