Akhil Suneja, Director Sales North Region, NTT Data
PSE Summit 2024 | 15th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur
In this video:
Topic: Smart Data Centers for a Sustainable Tomorrow
Key Highlights:
[1] NTT is the leading data center provider in India, with 18 live data centers across the country
[2] With a legacy of 25 years in operational excellence, NTT has established itself as a reliable and innovative service provider in the industry
[3] NTT has seamlessly helped over 150 clients migrate to their data centers. Notably, a leading energy company was migrated within just 2 days, achieving zero downtime while enhancing security, scalability, and cost savings
[4] Recently, NTT launched a new data center in Noida, further expanding its footprint and capabilities in India
[5] As an industry innovator, NTT is the first in India to introduce seismic dampers in its data centers, marking a significant advancement in data center security and resilience