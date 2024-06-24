In this video:

Akhil Suneja, Director Sales North Region, NTT Data

Topic: Smart Data Centers for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Key Highlights:

[1] NTT is the leading data center provider in India, with 18 live data centers across the country

[2] With a legacy of 25 years in operational excellence, NTT has established itself as a reliable and innovative service provider in the industry

[3] NTT has seamlessly helped over 150 clients migrate to their data centers. Notably, a leading energy company was migrated within just 2 days, achieving zero downtime while enhancing security, scalability, and cost savings

[4] Recently, NTT launched a new data center in Noida, further expanding its footprint and capabilities in India

[5] As an industry innovator, NTT is the first in India to introduce seismic dampers in its data centers, marking a significant advancement in data center security and resilience