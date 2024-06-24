Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  PSE Summit  »  Key Address: Chandra Kishore Prasad, Executive Director, and Head, Information Technology, Railtel Corporation of India Limited

Key Address: Chandra Kishore Prasad, Executive Director, and Head, Information Technology, Railtel Corporation of India Limited

PSE Summit 2024 | 15th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur

PSE SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 5

In this video:
Key Address by Chandra Kishore Prasad, Executive Director, and Head, Information Technology, Railtel Corporation of India Limited

Topic: Cloud Adoption and Governance: Understanding the Benefits, Risks, and Effective Management of Cloud Services in the Public Sector

Key Highlights:
[1] A cloud strategy requires thorough planning and assessments. Goals need to be defined, stakeholders must be informed, and the current IT infrastructure should be evaluated to identify workloads that are suitable for the cloud

[2] ⁠Data sovereignty is crucial, consider data residency requirements and choose cloud providers that comply with these regulations

[3] Disaster recovery and business continuity are critical for the cloud journey

[4] Most organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy to avoid vendor lock-in and enhance resilience

[5] Develop a phased migration plan, starting with less critical applications and progressively moving to more critical workloads in the public sector

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image