Key Address: Chandra Kishore Prasad, Executive Director, and Head, Information Technology, Railtel Corporation of India Limited

In this video:

Key Address by Chandra Kishore Prasad, Executive Director, and Head, Information Technology, Railtel Corporation of India Limited

Topic: Cloud Adoption and Governance: Understanding the Benefits, Risks, and Effective Management of Cloud Services in the Public Sector

Key Highlights:

[1] A cloud strategy requires thorough planning and assessments. Goals need to be defined, stakeholders must be informed, and the current IT infrastructure should be evaluated to identify workloads that are suitable for the cloud

[2] ⁠Data sovereignty is crucial, consider data residency requirements and choose cloud providers that comply with these regulations

[3] Disaster recovery and business continuity are critical for the cloud journey

[4] Most organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy to avoid vendor lock-in and enhance resilience

[5] Develop a phased migration plan, starting with less critical applications and progressively moving to more critical workloads in the public sector