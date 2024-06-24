Key Address: Navneet Kaushik, Director, System and Operations, National Capital Region Transport Corporation

Express Computer

PSE Summit 2024 | 15th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur

By Express Computer
Key Address by Navneet Kaushik, Director, System and Operations, National Capital Region Transport Corporation

Topic: Transforming Public Transport: Insights from NCR Transport Corporation

Key Highlights:
[1] Today, the average speed on Delhi roads and of Delhi metro is 20 and 30 kmpl respectively. To improve the inter-city mobility in the NCR region, a Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) is imperative

[2] NCRTC aims to develop seamless multimodal integration with all 3 RRTS corridors (Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat, Delhi-Alwar) interconnected with metro network, city bus network, airports, and even last-mile commuting modes like e-rickshaw

[3] In operations, we have implemented ERP and AMS. Further we are leveraging Bhashini’s language processing to connect with people in their language

[4] NCRTC’s major IT implementations include project planning & monitoring tools, BIM, GIS, Virtual Reality, track alignment and simulation, and more

