ArunKumar J Simryya, Country Manager – India & SAARC at Zextras
India PSE Summit 2025 | 25th April 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: Your Data. Your Rules. Your Platform
Key Highlights:
[1] Zextras Carbonio allows organisations to host data within India, ensuring full control, compliance with Indian data protection laws, and data sovereignty.
[2] Offers secure email, file sharing, and video tools with advanced access controls.
[3] Pay-as-you-use model with real savings and flexible infrastructure scaling.
[4] Tailored for Indian public sector needs, aligned with Make in India.
[5] Zextras Carbonio empowers Indian organizations with secure, compliant, and cost-efficient digital workspace —keeping control of critical data firmly within the country.