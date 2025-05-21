In this video:

Rohit Vyas, Director, Solution Engineering, Confluent

Topic: Fast Data for Citizen-scale Govt Services

Key Highlights:

[1] Confluent enables businesses to process data in real-time, ensuring that valuable insights are extracted and acted upon without delay.

[2] Confluent simplifies real-time data streaming with Kafka, providing a robust solution for seamless deployment and management.

[3] Confluent’s solutions are deployed across multiple industries like UPI transactions, e-commerce, and streaming services, touching lives daily through seamless data integration.

[4] Without real-time, trusted data, AI and other smart systems fail to deliver value. Modern data integration enables actionable intelligence.

[5] Enterprises often suffer from fragmented data systems. A modern architecture—like Kafka-based Confluent—connects all data sources in real-time.