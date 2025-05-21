Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  PSE Summit  »  Rohit Vyas, Director, Solution Engineering, Confluent

Rohit Vyas, Director, Solution Engineering, Confluent

India PSE Summit 2025 | 25th April 2025 | Hyderabad

PSE SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

In this video:
Rohit Vyas, Director, Solution Engineering, Confluent

Topic: Fast Data for Citizen-scale Govt Services

Key Highlights:
[1] Confluent enables businesses to process data in real-time, ensuring that valuable insights are extracted and acted upon without delay.

[2] Confluent simplifies real-time data streaming with Kafka, providing a robust solution for seamless deployment and management.

[3] Confluent’s solutions are deployed across multiple industries like UPI transactions, e-commerce, and streaming services, touching lives daily through seamless data integration.

[4] Without real-time, trusted data, AI and other smart systems fail to deliver value. Modern data integration enables actionable intelligence.

[5] Enterprises often suffer from fragmented data systems. A modern architecture—like Kafka-based Confluent—connects all data sources in real-time.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image