In this video:

Key Address by Jayanto Chaudhury, Senior Deputy Director (Electronic Data Processing) & CISO, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata

Topic: Digital Ports of India: Reimagining Maritime Operations with Innovation and Intelligence

Key Highlights:

[1] Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port is undergoing a significant transformation. We are embracing innovation-led governance, reinvesting in technology, green energy, and digitalization in alignment with national policies.

[2] Our initiatives – Gati Shakti and Sagar Setu—are redefining infrastructure development. These projects involve geo-mapping and geo-tagging every major Indian port under the national infrastructure vision, ensuring real-time visibility and planning efficiency.

[3] National Logistics Data Services (NLDS) is an ambitious initiative integrating platforms like ICEGATE, Vahan, Sarathi, and others, enabling seamless tracking of all moving assets through geo-tagging.

[4] In collaboration with IIT Kanpur, a centralized NOC is being developed for all major Indian ports. This is a five-year project aimed at enhancing security, monitoring, and coordination through a unified digital infrastructure.

[5] At Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, we are actively working on creating a digital twin of our port infrastructure. This will allow us to simulate cargo movement, optimize operations, and proactively design future workflows.