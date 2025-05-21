Rajasekhar Chandi, Regional Sales Manager, OpenText India
India PSE Summit 2025 | 25th April 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: ITOM : AI-Driven Digital Governance: Transforming Applications & Infrastructure for Smarter Administration
Key Highlights:
[1] OpenText empowers organizations by providing information management solutions that enhance cloud, security, and AI adoption.
[2] The company helps transform knowledge workers and unlock human potential through information management technologies.
[3] OpenText’s solutions connect knowledge to action, driving innovation, growth, and enabling data-driven decision-making.
[4] OpenText harnesses advanced technology to empower organizations, drive innovation, and foster a sustainable, ethical, and diverse business environment.