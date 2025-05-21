Manish Gupta, Country Manager, UTIMACO

Express Computer

India PSE Summit 2025 | 25th April 2025 | Hyderabad

Topic: Data Security by Design, to bring trust in Digital Society

Key Highlights:
[1] At UTIMACO, we offer robust cybersecurity solutions built on the principles of Zero Trust.

[2] Our solutions not only protect user identity but also assign secure digital identities to machines and devices operating in the field. Through secure key generation, we ensure trusted communication and device authentication across distributed systems.

[3] We specialize in the protection of cryptographic keys and digital assets, ensuring they are securely stored, managed, and used within controlled environments. Our Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) play a central role in safeguarding sensitive operations.

[4] To ensure complete data privacy, we support secure key destruction processes. Once the data lifecycle ends, all associated cryptographic keys can be irreversibly destroyed, making the data permanently inaccessible and untraceable.

[5] Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is experiencing a strong resurgence. At UTIMACO, PKI remains a core component of our identity and encryption ecosystem, enabling secure communications, digital signatures, and data authentication.

[6] We are actively assisting customers across India and the SAARC region in aligning with India’s DPDP Act, which shares similar principles with Europe’s GDPR. Our solutions help ensure data integrity, confidentiality, and regulatory compliance—building trust in digital transactions.

