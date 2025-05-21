Express Computer

Panel Discussion: Building Next-Gen Data Centers: Best Practices for Leveraging Emerging Technologies for Scalability, Efficiency, and Operational Excellence

India PSE Summit 2025 | 25th April 2025 | Hyderabad

PSE SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Panellists in this video:
+ Dr. Arvind Bhisikar, Executive Director, Information Technology, Indian Ports Association
+ Sajeev Maheshwari, Executive Director, Signal and Telecommunications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
+ Sanjay Sukhdeo Petkar, General Manager, Information Technology, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertiliser Ltd
+ Rushikant Shastri, President, Technology State Bank of India
+ Mohit Kodnani, General Manager, Information Technology, Central Bank of India
+ Anil Nama, CIO, CtrlS & Cloud4C
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd. (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Sajeev Maheshwari, Executive Director, Signal and Telecommunications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation:
+ At DMRC, we are transitioning from predictive maintenance to preventive maintenance by leveraging data from equipment installed at stations. These systems are now capable of directly communicating with engineers in case of an error, providing specific instructions on the necessary corrective actions. This approach significantly reduces manpower requirements.

[2] Sanjay Sukhdeo Petkar, General Manager, Information Technology, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertiliser Ltd:
+ RCF is a chemical industry with plants that have been operational since 1947. We are currently exploring AI use cases to control variables such as temperature and pressure, and to improve the accuracy and timeliness of lifecycle data recording. AI helps eliminate data noise, and we foresee its use in enabling both proactive and reactive responses to operational data in the near future.

[3] Rushikant Shastri, President – Technology, State Bank of India:
+ In the BFSI sector, AI is commonly associated with chatbots, but its role goes far beyond that. Operational resiliency is one of the most critical applications, with servers and security devices increasingly coming embedded with AI capabilities. Another key area is the consolidation of reporting and compliance. AI not only supports revenue generation but is also becoming an integral and direct part of our infrastructure.

[4] Mohit Kodnani, General Manager, Information Technology, Central Bank of India:
+ AI-powered models allow bank employees to quickly retrieve specific information by typing queries, saving time and improving efficiency.

[5] Dr. Arvind Bhisikar, Executive Director, Information Technology, India Ports Association:
+ IPA is promoting the adoption of AI, IoT, and blockchain to modernize port operations, enhance coordination among stakeholders, and create a technology-driven maritime ecosystem.

[6] Anil Nama, CIO, CtrlS & Cloud4C:
+ CtrlS focuses on delivering cutting-edge AI-driven automation to optimize data center operations and utilizes advanced technology solutions to enhance data security and ensure compliance with industry standards.

