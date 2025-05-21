In this video:

Sumith Satheesan, Head – Enterprise Solution Consulting, TP-Link India

Topic: New age Networking

Key Highlights:

[1] TP-Link is expanding its offerings in both enterprise and wireless networking to meet the growing demand for secure, high-speed connectivity.

[2] The company uses features like PPSK (Private Pre-Shared Key) to enhance network security and ensure safe access for different users.

[3] TP-Link integrates AI into SDN to improve network management, with automatic responses to issues like power outages.

[4] They implement Zero Trust Network Access to secure networks as users access applications from multiple locations.

[5] TP-Link is thriving in both consumer and enterprise networking, offering innovative, secure, AI-driven solutions while strengthening its presence in India.