Satyender Rai, Executive Director, Digital Transformation, NMDC Limited
India PSE Summit 2025 | 25th April 2025 | Hyderabad
Key Address by Satyender Rai, Executive Director, Digital Transformation, NMDC Limited
Topic: Driving Digital Transformation in Mining: NMDC’s Vision for the Future
Key Highlights:
[1] NMDC aim for smarter, safer, and more efficient mining through digital transformation.
[2] Adoption of AI, IoT, robotics, and IT-OT integration to modernize mining.
[3] Focused on core systems setup, automation, and advanced analytics for better decisions.
[4] Implemented SAP S/4HANA and automated data capture for real-time insights.
[5] Launched RFID tracking, load monitoring, and customer self-service platforms.
[6] NMDC is leveraging digital technologies to scale operations, improve efficiency, and lead the future of sustainable mining.