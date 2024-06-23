Key Address: Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited
PSE Summit 2024 | 14th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur
In this video:
Key Address by Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited
Topic: Innovation in Transforming Coal Mining Operations
Key Highlights:
[1] Mahanadi Coal Field Limited (MCL) is the highest profit-making public sector undertaking (PSU).
[2] Coal is vital for energy self-sufficiency and is the largest source providing uninterrupted production of electricity.
[3] Coal washing is essential for improving the quality, efficiency, and environmental performance of coal used for energy generation and industrial processes.
[4] Mahanadi Coalfields Limited is a trendsetter in introducing blast-free technology in opencast mines through the use of surface miners.
[5] At MCL, we have introduced RFID-based automatic boom barriers at all entry and exit points of mines and railway sidings, ensuring that only authorized vehicles/tippers can enter/exit the mine premises. This eliminates the possibility of coal pilferage and helps regulate vehicle traffic.