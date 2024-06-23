Key Address: Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

In this video:

Key Address by Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

Topic: Innovation in Transforming Coal Mining Operations

Key Highlights:

[1] Mahanadi Coal Field Limited (MCL) is the highest profit-making public sector undertaking (PSU).

[2] Coal is vital for energy self-sufficiency and is the largest source providing uninterrupted production of electricity.

[3] Coal washing is essential for improving the quality, efficiency, and environmental performance of coal used for energy generation and industrial processes.

[4] Mahanadi Coalfields Limited is a trendsetter in introducing blast-free technology in opencast mines through the use of surface miners.

[5] At MCL, we have introduced RFID-based automatic boom barriers at all entry and exit points of mines and railway sidings, ensuring that only authorized vehicles/tippers can enter/exit the mine premises. This eliminates the possibility of coal pilferage and helps regulate vehicle traffic.