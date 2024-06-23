Sumit Wadhwa, Head of Enterprise Government Business, Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
PSE Summit 2024 | 14th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur
In this video:
Sumit Wadhwa, Head of Enterprise Government Business, Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
Topic: A Galaxy of Innovations
Key Highlights:
[1] Samsung has three R&D centers in India. All operations in our factory are automated and AI-enabled.
[2] Today, Samsung is innovating core algorithms via optimising material design and revolutionising semiconductor technology
[3] Each of our latest products not only features machine learning but also enhance user experience with special intelligence for smart commands and integrated language, voice, and vision AI
[4] AI is the way forward for All. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is AI-enabled. It has smart language processing which can translate multiple languages including Hindi.
[5] Our Galaxy Book4 series is also AI enabled. Apart from featuring the cutting edge technologies, these laptops can integrate multiple operating systems.