In this video:

Sumit Wadhwa, Head of Enterprise Government Business, Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Topic: A Galaxy of Innovations

Key Highlights:

[1] Samsung has three R&D centers in India. All operations in our factory are automated and AI-enabled.

[2] Today, Samsung is innovating core algorithms via optimising material design and revolutionising semiconductor technology

[3] Each of our latest products not only features machine learning but also enhance user experience with special intelligence for smart commands and integrated language, voice, and vision AI

[4] AI is the way forward for All. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is AI-enabled. It has smart language processing which can translate multiple languages including Hindi.

[5] Our Galaxy Book4 series is also AI enabled. Apart from featuring the cutting edge technologies, these laptops can integrate multiple operating systems.