Key Address: Tapas Saha, Group General Manager, Bridge & Roof Company (India) Limited

PSE Summit 2024 | 14th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur

Key Address by Tapas Saha, Group General Manager, Bridge & Roof Company (India) Limited

Topic: The Role of Public Sector Enterprises in Nation-Building through Infrastructure

Key Highlights:
[1] Among thirty-six companies, Bridge & Roof Co. is the 4th largest construction company with over a hundred years of history, operating in nearly every part of India

[2] Bridge & Roof Co. is one of the 36 companies that have crossed a hundred years of national service and has expanded into construction activities, including roads and highways

[3] The company is committed to innovation, utilising cutting-edge technology in various industries and focusing on IT solutions like ERP systems for efficient planning and resource management

[4] A strong commitment to social responsibility and sustainability underpins the company’s operations, promoting a healthy environment and business practices

[5] New business opportunities are emerging, including a tie-up with a Japanese company to create more job opportunities. The company has been shortlisted by the defence sector, highlighting its dedication to innovation

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

