Key Address: Tapas Saha, Group General Manager, Bridge & Roof Company (India) Limited

In this video:

Key Address by Tapas Saha, Group General Manager, Bridge & Roof Company (India) Limited

Topic: The Role of Public Sector Enterprises in Nation-Building through Infrastructure

Key Highlights:

[1] Among thirty-six companies, Bridge & Roof Co. is the 4th largest construction company with over a hundred years of history, operating in nearly every part of India

[2] Bridge & Roof Co. is one of the 36 companies that have crossed a hundred years of national service and has expanded into construction activities, including roads and highways

[3] The company is committed to innovation, utilising cutting-edge technology in various industries and focusing on IT solutions like ERP systems for efficient planning and resource management

[4] A strong commitment to social responsibility and sustainability underpins the company’s operations, promoting a healthy environment and business practices

[5] New business opportunities are emerging, including a tie-up with a Japanese company to create more job opportunities. The company has been shortlisted by the defence sector, highlighting its dedication to innovation