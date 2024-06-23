Joel Sequeira, Head of Solution Architects, SUSE India
PSE Summit 2024 | 14th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur
In this video:
Joel Sequeira, Head of Solution Architects, SUSE India
Topic: Zero Effort Zero Trust K8s Security for Blocking Zero Day Attacks
Key Highlights:
[1] The dynamic nature of Kubernetes poses new challenges for network security
[2] Every scanner refers to a particular source of CV databases, ensuring your network is protected within the Kubernetes environment
[3] Our USP is runtime protection which has a ability to protect your workloads from zero-day attacks in real time
[4] SUSE’s Network Segmentation understands your network and application behavior, automatically building network policies
[5] SUSE NeuVector has been awarded the 2024 Prime Zero Trust award