In this video:

Joel Sequeira, Head of Solution Architects, SUSE India

Topic: Zero Effort Zero Trust K8s Security for Blocking Zero Day Attacks

Key Highlights:

[1] The dynamic nature of Kubernetes poses new challenges for network security

[2] Every scanner refers to a particular source of CV databases, ensuring your network is protected within the Kubernetes environment

[3] Our USP is runtime protection which has a ability to protect your workloads from zero-day attacks in real time

[4] SUSE’s Network Segmentation understands your network and application behavior, automatically building network policies

[5] SUSE NeuVector has been awarded the 2024 Prime Zero Trust award