Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  PSE Summit  »  Keynote Address: Vijay Kuradagi, Director (Marketing), Cotton Corporation of India Limited

Keynote Address: Vijay Kuradagi, Director (Marketing), Cotton Corporation of India Limited

PSE Summit 2024 | 14th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur

PSE SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

In this video:
Keynote Address by Vijay Kuradagi, Director (Marketing), Cotton Corporation of India Limited

Topic: Transforming the Cotton Sector with Advanced Innovation and Strategies

Key Highlights:
[1] The ratio of use of cotton to non-cotton in India is 70:30 respectively. India is the second largest producer, exporter, and consumer of cotton. We contribute about 23% of the total global cotton production

[2] Considering strict norms from developed countries like the US on the import of cotton, it was important for India to ensure traceability of the authenticity of Indian cotton. CCI identified this issue and leveraged blockchain with QR code and developed BITS to foster brands and consumer’s trust

[3] Today, every bale of cotton from CCI is digitally identified through UBIN (Unique Bale Identification No.) and can be tracked as well.

[4] We have adopted the Aadhar-based registration of farmers. So, farmers can pre-register through Aadhaar and sell their cotton through CCI. The farmer is assured the direct benefit transfer (DBT). Also, CCI does not keep any middlemen in this transaction, hence the farmer gets the benefit

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image