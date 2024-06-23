Keynote Address: Vijay Kuradagi, Director (Marketing), Cotton Corporation of India Limited

In this video:

Keynote Address by Vijay Kuradagi, Director (Marketing), Cotton Corporation of India Limited

Topic: Transforming the Cotton Sector with Advanced Innovation and Strategies

Key Highlights:

[1] The ratio of use of cotton to non-cotton in India is 70:30 respectively. India is the second largest producer, exporter, and consumer of cotton. We contribute about 23% of the total global cotton production

[2] Considering strict norms from developed countries like the US on the import of cotton, it was important for India to ensure traceability of the authenticity of Indian cotton. CCI identified this issue and leveraged blockchain with QR code and developed BITS to foster brands and consumer’s trust

[3] Today, every bale of cotton from CCI is digitally identified through UBIN (Unique Bale Identification No.) and can be tracked as well.

[4] We have adopted the Aadhar-based registration of farmers. So, farmers can pre-register through Aadhaar and sell their cotton through CCI. The farmer is assured the direct benefit transfer (DBT). Also, CCI does not keep any middlemen in this transaction, hence the farmer gets the benefit