In this video:

Sujith Immanuel Pellican, Technical Evangelist, ManageEngine

Topic: Building a Cyber Resilient Organisation

Key Highlights:

[1] Insider threats are rising by the day. Implementing strict access controls, regular employee training, and monitoring for unusual behaviour can help mitigate insider cyberattacks

[2] Identity-first security focuses on being consistent, context-aware, and continuous. Hence, always verifying users considering the context of access requests and maintaining vigilance

[3] Utilise multi-factor authentication (MFA), adaptive access policies, and continuous monitoring to ensure that only authorized individuals access sensitive data

[4] ManageEngine’s UEBA tools help detect anomalies by analyzing patterns of user behavior. This is crucial for identifying potential threats early, especially from insiders

[5] Identity and Access Management (IAM) tools should be scalable, adaptive, and capable of integrating with other security solutions