Sujith Immanuel Pellican, Technical Evangelist, ManageEngine
PSE Summit 2024 | 14th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur
In this video:
Sujith Immanuel Pellican, Technical Evangelist, ManageEngine
Topic: Building a Cyber Resilient Organisation
Key Highlights:
[1] Insider threats are rising by the day. Implementing strict access controls, regular employee training, and monitoring for unusual behaviour can help mitigate insider cyberattacks
[2] Identity-first security focuses on being consistent, context-aware, and continuous. Hence, always verifying users considering the context of access requests and maintaining vigilance
[3] Utilise multi-factor authentication (MFA), adaptive access policies, and continuous monitoring to ensure that only authorized individuals access sensitive data
[4] ManageEngine’s UEBA tools help detect anomalies by analyzing patterns of user behavior. This is crucial for identifying potential threats early, especially from insiders
[5] Identity and Access Management (IAM) tools should be scalable, adaptive, and capable of integrating with other security solutions