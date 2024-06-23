Shivir Chordia, Managing Director, Couchbase India & SAARC
PSE Summit 2024 | 14th June 2024 | Clarks Amer Hotel, Jaipur
In this video:
Shivir Chordia, Managing Director, Couchbase India & SAARC
Topic: Are Data Strategies Ready for the AI Age?
Key Highlights:
[1] 73% of enterprises are increasing investments in AI tools to help developers create generative AI applications faster
[2] AI needs to be real-time, with paramount data security and safeguards against data misuse. An excellent data strategy and architecture are critical to minimize latency for serving generative AI
[3] Couchbase is uniquely architected for AI-powered adaptive applications. JSON is the AI data format
[4] AI is not just for data centers; as use cases evolve, it needs to be agile, perform analytics on LLMs, and protect your data center
[5] At Couchbase, we provide vector capabilities not just at the data center level but also at the edge