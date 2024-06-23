Panel Discussion: ‘Navigating Digital Disruption: Strategies for Overcoming Challenges and Embracing Innovation in Public Sector’

Panellists in this video:

+ Sajeev Maheshwari, Executive Director, Information Technology, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd

+ Nagendra Pratap Singh, General Manager, Strategic Information Systems, Indian Oil Corporation Limited

+ Sandeep Ubale, Chief General Manager & Dy Chief Digital Officer, State Bank of India

+ Dheeraj K Janbandhu, Senior Group Vice President, IT, CM&DA, Indian Bank

+ Eswar Rao B, Addl.General Manager & Head of IT, Corporate, Bharat Electronics Limited

+ Ajay Kumar Nema, General Manager, Information Technology, HSCC Limited

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd. (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Sajeev Maheshwari, Executive Director, Information Technology, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd:

+ We have integrated multiple mediums like DMRC app and third party apps like WhatsApp through which passengers can buy tickets or recharge their travel cards. This makes it convenient for commuters to leverage DMRC system.

[2] Nagendra Pratap Singh, General Manager, Strategic Information Systems, Indian Oil Corporation Limited:

+ We have implemented connected workers which have helped us reduce the number of accidents. Now we look forward to implementing a private 5G network.

[3] Sandeep Ubale, Chief General Manager & Dy Chief Digital Officer, State Bank of India:

+ One of the biggest challenges we faced was unlearning and relearning. We adopted proper training modules to ensure the workforce gets reskilled with the latest technology solutions.

[4] Dheeraj K Janbandhu, Senior Group Vice President, IT, CM&DA, Indian Bank:

+ Digital transformation is driven from top to bottom. Also, innovation should not be restricted to product level but should also percolate to the process level. It is required to have a dedicated team to enable digital transformations in organisations.

[5] Eswar Rao B, Addl. General Manager & Head of IT, Corporate, Bharat Electronics Limited:

+ During the COVID pandemic, the Govt of India ordered around 30,000 ventilators. Due to digital initiatives like Big Data and SRM solutions, we were able to streamline workflow and supply chains, enhance productivity, and deliver the ventilators across the country in time

[6] Ajay Kumar Nema, General Manager, Information Technology, HSCC Limited:

+ We have developed 6 AIIMS campuses across the country. Also, we developed Mauritius’ first paperless hospital.