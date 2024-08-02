Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group

Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group

Technology Senate 2024 | Day 2 | 20th July 2024 | Lucknow

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

In this video:
Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group

Topic: Securing the Future – Leveraging Digital Twins for Enhanced Cybersecurity

Key Highlights:
[1] We need systems with the ability to test and provide early alarms within our environment. By creating a replica of our real environment and allowing hackers to try penetrating it, we can gain insights on how to protect our actual ecosystem.

[2] Digital twins can help establish early warning systems for cyber threats. By simulating real-world behavior, you can detect anomalies and potential attacks before they impact your physical systems.

[3] A sandbox is a method organizations can use to experiment with different security configurations, patches, and updates on virtual clones without risking their actual systems.

[4] Proper cybersecurity controls must be implemented for digital twins. CISOs should be involved in digital twin projects to ensure security measures are in place.

[5] Digital twins offer both challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity. While they expand the attack surface, they also provide valuable insights and testing capabilities. Organizations must implement proper cybersecurity controls to mitigate the risks associated with digital twins.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image