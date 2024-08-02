In this video:

Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group

Topic: Securing the Future – Leveraging Digital Twins for Enhanced Cybersecurity

Key Highlights:

[1] We need systems with the ability to test and provide early alarms within our environment. By creating a replica of our real environment and allowing hackers to try penetrating it, we can gain insights on how to protect our actual ecosystem.

[2] Digital twins can help establish early warning systems for cyber threats. By simulating real-world behavior, you can detect anomalies and potential attacks before they impact your physical systems.

[3] A sandbox is a method organizations can use to experiment with different security configurations, patches, and updates on virtual clones without risking their actual systems.

[4] Proper cybersecurity controls must be implemented for digital twins. CISOs should be involved in digital twin projects to ensure security measures are in place.

[5] Digital twins offer both challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity. While they expand the attack surface, they also provide valuable insights and testing capabilities. Organizations must implement proper cybersecurity controls to mitigate the risks associated with digital twins.