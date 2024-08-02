In this video:

Akhil Suneja, Director & Sales Head – North & East India, NTT Data

Topic: Secure Data Centers for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Key Highlights:

[1] NTT is the first provider in India to deploy Direct Contract Liquid Cooling (DCLC) and Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) systems for its customers.

[2] In an historic development, NTT is leading the charge in India’s data centre industry as the very first provider to introduce seismic dampers. This trailblazing initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of data center security, setting NTT apart as an industry innovator.

[3] We enable our clients growth and innovation by providing world-class data center capabilily and services no matter the location or scale.

[4] We commit to Net Zero emissions across our Operations (by FY30) and Value chain (by FY40) and to set a science-based target (SBTI) aligned to the 1.5-degree pathway (Paris Agreement) and in support of the UN SDGs.

[5] NTT’s Kolkata Data Center that will be live in next few months will be a state-of-the-Art facility and will enable customers to connect with the massive eastern consumer market along with an additional option of an ‘Availability Zone’.