Akhil Suneja, Director & Sales Head – North & East India, NTT Data

Technology Senate 2024 | Day 2 | 20th July 2024 | Lucknow

Akhil Suneja, Director & Sales Head – North & East India, NTT Data

Topic: Secure Data Centers for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Key Highlights:
[1] NTT is the first provider in India to deploy Direct Contract Liquid Cooling (DCLC) and Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) systems for its customers.

[2] In an historic development, NTT is leading the charge in India’s data centre industry as the very first provider to introduce seismic dampers. This trailblazing initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of data center security, setting NTT apart as an industry innovator.

[3] We enable our clients growth and innovation by providing world-class data center capabilily and services no matter the location or scale.

[4] We commit to Net Zero emissions across our Operations (by FY30) and Value chain (by FY40) and to set a science-based target (SBTI) aligned to the 1.5-degree pathway (Paris Agreement) and in support of the UN SDGs.

[5] NTT’s Kolkata Data Center that will be live in next few months will be a state-of-the-Art facility and will enable customers to connect with the massive eastern consumer market along with an additional option of an ‘Availability Zone’.

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

