In this video:

Kumar Priyank, CEO & Chief Privacy Officer, DPDP Consultants

Topic: Navigating the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 – Implications, Compliance Solutions, and Opportunities for Businesses

Key Highlights:

[1] Penalties should be the least reason for DPDP Act 2023 compliance. It’s more about leveraging the law to enhance customer trust and generating business trust.

[2] DPDP compliance is not an option but a mandatory legal obligation.

[3] ⁠START compliance GET compliant and STAY compliant with DPDP consultants

[4] ⁠Law says what need to be done DPDP simplifies how it needs to be done

[5] ⁠Continuous monitor ongoing compliance by DPDP Automated Privacy tools