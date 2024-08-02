Kumar Priyank, CEO & Chief Privacy Officer, DPDP Consultants
Technology Senate 2024 | Day 2 | 20th July 2024 | Lucknow
In this video:
Topic: Navigating the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 – Implications, Compliance Solutions, and Opportunities for Businesses
Key Highlights:
[1] Penalties should be the least reason for DPDP Act 2023 compliance. It’s more about leveraging the law to enhance customer trust and generating business trust.
[2] DPDP compliance is not an option but a mandatory legal obligation.
[4] Law says what need to be done DPDP simplifies how it needs to be done
[5] Continuous monitor ongoing compliance by DPDP Automated Privacy tools