Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Panel Discussion: ‘How AI & Machine Learning can Play a Role in Improving Enterprise Security’

Panel Discussion: ‘How AI & Machine Learning can Play a Role in Improving Enterprise Security’

Technology Senate 2024 | Day 2 | 20th July 2024 | Lucknow

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 3

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Panellists in this video:
+ Rajkumar Ayyella, Technology Executive, CIO & AngelInvestor
+ Subhash Singh Punjabi, CISO & Head – Enterprise Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals
+ Mihirr P Thaker, CISO, AllCargo Logistics
+ Manoj Gupta, Tech Evangelist

Key Highlights:

[1] Rajkumar Ayyella, CIO, RPG Group (KEC International Limited):
[+] Incident Management is the key when it comes to any security attack or unforeseen condition comes up. We should always spend on processes, and we should also spend on technology.

[2] Subhash Singh Punjabi, CISO & Head, Enterprise Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals:
[+] AI/ Gen AI can expose organizations to new attack vectors and security risks, but when these tools are used strategically, they can greatly support cybersecurity goals as well.

[+] Considering yesterday’s Crowdstrike:Microsoft BSOD issue learnings are think over on staggered approach in patch deployment, stringent process to be deployed for patch testing before roll out and monitoring process.

[3] Mihirr P Thaker, CISO, AllCargo Logistics:
[+] Communication is key. As the CISO, we need to play a collaborative role with both the infrastructure team and the application team. We must have the inner strength and teamwork necessary to address any security-related scenarios.

[4] Manoj Gupta, Tech Evangelist:
[+] In terms of safeguarding ourselves, we need to manage such scenarios as they arise. With the advent of AI, we can adopt a heterogeneous approach, though there may be compatibility issues.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image