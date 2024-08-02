Panel Discussion: ‘How AI & Machine Learning can Play a Role in Improving Enterprise Security’
Technology Senate 2024 | Day 2 | 20th July 2024 | Lucknow
Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer
Panellists in this video:
+ Rajkumar Ayyella, Technology Executive, CIO & AngelInvestor
+ Subhash Singh Punjabi, CISO & Head – Enterprise Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals
+ Mihirr P Thaker, CISO, AllCargo Logistics
+ Manoj Gupta, Tech Evangelist
Key Highlights:
[1] Rajkumar Ayyella, CIO, RPG Group (KEC International Limited):
[+] Incident Management is the key when it comes to any security attack or unforeseen condition comes up. We should always spend on processes, and we should also spend on technology.
[2] Subhash Singh Punjabi, CISO & Head, Enterprise Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals:
[+] AI/ Gen AI can expose organizations to new attack vectors and security risks, but when these tools are used strategically, they can greatly support cybersecurity goals as well.
[+] Considering yesterday’s Crowdstrike:Microsoft BSOD issue learnings are think over on staggered approach in patch deployment, stringent process to be deployed for patch testing before roll out and monitoring process.
[3] Mihirr P Thaker, CISO, AllCargo Logistics:
[+] Communication is key. As the CISO, we need to play a collaborative role with both the infrastructure team and the application team. We must have the inner strength and teamwork necessary to address any security-related scenarios.
[4] Manoj Gupta, Tech Evangelist:
[+] In terms of safeguarding ourselves, we need to manage such scenarios as they arise. With the advent of AI, we can adopt a heterogeneous approach, though there may be compatibility issues.