Panel Discussion: ‘How AI & Machine Learning can Play a Role in Improving Enterprise Security’

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Panellists in this video:

+ Rajkumar Ayyella, Technology Executive, CIO & AngelInvestor

+ Subhash Singh Punjabi, CISO & Head – Enterprise Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals

+ Mihirr P Thaker, CISO, AllCargo Logistics

+ Manoj Gupta, Tech Evangelist

Key Highlights:

[1] Rajkumar Ayyella, CIO, RPG Group (KEC International Limited):

[+] Incident Management is the key when it comes to any security attack or unforeseen condition comes up. We should always spend on processes, and we should also spend on technology.

[2] Subhash Singh Punjabi, CISO & Head, Enterprise Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals:

[+] AI/ Gen AI can expose organizations to new attack vectors and security risks, but when these tools are used strategically, they can greatly support cybersecurity goals as well.

[+] Considering yesterday’s Crowdstrike:Microsoft BSOD issue learnings are think over on staggered approach in patch deployment, stringent process to be deployed for patch testing before roll out and monitoring process.

[3] Mihirr P Thaker, CISO, AllCargo Logistics:

[+] Communication is key. As the CISO, we need to play a collaborative role with both the infrastructure team and the application team. We must have the inner strength and teamwork necessary to address any security-related scenarios.

[4] Manoj Gupta, Tech Evangelist:

[+] In terms of safeguarding ourselves, we need to manage such scenarios as they arise. With the advent of AI, we can adopt a heterogeneous approach, though there may be compatibility issues.