In this video:

Kripadyuti Sarkar, Group CIO, Ambuja Neotia Group

Topic: The Immense Possibility of AI – An Industry Perspective

Key Highlights:

[1] Organizations that fail to adopt AI-led changes may find themselves falling behind in the competitive race.

[2] AI is transforming the market by automating the creation of designs, floor plans, visualizations, restyling, and editing floor plans through generative design techniques.

[3] Hypar AI is revolutionizing the industry by converting text into design, allowing for the generation of complete BIM models from simple text prompts.

[4] SWAPP, an AI-based tool, reviews architectural drawings in minutes, ensuring they comply with organizational standards and continuously improving through machine learning.

[5] When integrated with project management systems, AI tools like SWAPP continuously train themselves using machine learning to adapt to and enforce new standards.