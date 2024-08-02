Panel Discussion: ‘Embracing Generative AI to Transform Customer Experiences’

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

+ Manoj Srivastava, CIO, EaseMyTrip

+ Narendra K Saini, Chief Digital & Data Officer, Lupin

+ Amit Kapil, Group CTO, Caparo Engineering India

+ Mangesh Mahale, CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

+ Gowthamram C Nallan, Solutions Consulting Lead, Adobe

[1] Manoj Srivastava, CIO, EaseMyTrip:

[+] Our chat service now handles a significant number of calls using generative AI, though ensuring the accuracy of source information remains a challenge.

[2] Narendra K. Saini, Chief Digital and Data Officer, Lupin:

[+] For those entering the customer experience market post-2020, the definition has evolved, emphasizing simplicity, clean interfaces, and streamlined processes.

[3] Amit Kapil, CTO, Caparo Engineering India:

[+] Evaluating what data goes to the cloud is crucial. We’re leveraging AI for predictive maintenance and enhancing customer experiences.

[4] Mangesh Mahale, CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank:

[+] Combining AI capabilities with human intelligence holds immense potential across various industries.