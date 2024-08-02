Panel Discussion: ‘Embracing Generative AI to Transform Customer Experiences’
Technology Senate 2024 | Day 2 | 20th July 2024 | Lucknow
Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer
In this video:
+ Manoj Srivastava, CIO, EaseMyTrip
+ Narendra K Saini, Chief Digital & Data Officer, Lupin
+ Amit Kapil, Group CTO, Caparo Engineering India
+ Mangesh Mahale, CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
+ Gowthamram C Nallan, Solutions Consulting Lead, Adobe
Key Highlights:
[1] Manoj Srivastava, CIO, EaseMyTrip:
[+] Our chat service now handles a significant number of calls using generative AI, though ensuring the accuracy of source information remains a challenge.
[2] Narendra K. Saini, Chief Digital and Data Officer, Lupin:
[+] For those entering the customer experience market post-2020, the definition has evolved, emphasizing simplicity, clean interfaces, and streamlined processes.
[3] Amit Kapil, CTO, Caparo Engineering India:
[+] Evaluating what data goes to the cloud is crucial. We’re leveraging AI for predictive maintenance and enhancing customer experiences.
[4] Mangesh Mahale, CTO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank:
[+] Combining AI capabilities with human intelligence holds immense potential across various industries.