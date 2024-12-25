In this video:

Keynote Address: Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder & CIO, Akasa Air

Topic: Technology Streamlining the Aviation Industry from Ground to Sky

Key Highlights:

[1] Quantum Computing will change the cybersecurity paradigm

[2] ⁠Data is the fuel that drives innovation, powering breakthroughs and enabling smarter decision-making across industries

[3] With the decreasing cost of data storage, preserving data history has become more critical than ever. Losing historical data is no longer a trade-off organisations can afford

[4] ⁠Gemini 2.0 is a revolutionary game changer, offering unprecedented capabilities that redefine what’s possible in the realm of technology

[5] ⁠Decentralised edge computing has emerged as the new epicentre of innovation, taking centre stage in transforming how data is processed and utilised