Keynote Address: Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder & CIO, Akasa Air
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: Technology Streamlining the Aviation Industry from Ground to Sky
Key Highlights:
[1] Quantum Computing will change the cybersecurity paradigm
[2] Data is the fuel that drives innovation, powering breakthroughs and enabling smarter decision-making across industries
[3] With the decreasing cost of data storage, preserving data history has become more critical than ever. Losing historical data is no longer a trade-off organisations can afford
[4] Gemini 2.0 is a revolutionary game changer, offering unprecedented capabilities that redefine what’s possible in the realm of technology
[5] Decentralised edge computing has emerged as the new epicentre of innovation, taking centre stage in transforming how data is processed and utilised